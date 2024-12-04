Israel-haters spew vitriol against Gal Gadot after trailer of latest Disney movie drops

Pro-Palestinian advocates opened up a torrent of bilious hatred against Israeli actress Gal Gadot after a movie trailer for her latest film was released by Disney.

The live-action "Snow White" movie has already been mired in controversy over casting decisions about the seven dwarves, but anti-Israel critics have been more vociferous since the Oct. 7 attack led to Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Gadot served as a combat fitness instructor in the Israeli Defense Forces as part of her mandatory service.

'F*** gal gadot and all the zionists in and behind this movie.'

"Oh look, gal gadot in her true form, a murderer," said one critic, referring to her role as the Evil Queen in the movie.

"Remember to boycott Snow White," said another critic, "never EVER support anything that evil zionist Gal Gadot is in."

"F*** israel and f*** gal gadot and her s****y acting," read one tweet.

"F*** gal gadot and all the zionists in and behind this movie i hope you rot in hell," read another tweet.

"How is gal gadot famous like she’s one of the worst actresses to ever exist AND she served in an army being tried for genоcide," said another critic.

"Gal gadot a whole fascist who can’t act," said another user.

Others made sure to drag in other woke criticisms of the film.

"Not to be that one friend that's too woke but," read another tweet, "'f*** gal gadot' yes but also f*** the fact that this is a story abt a girl who's the most beautiful girl ever because of her pale skin and caricatures of disabled people presented as fantastical creatures."

The movie has also been lambasted by the right over the decision to feature actress Rachel Zegler as the title character despite far-left statements against Trump supporters, Israel, and the traditional story of Snow White.

