Hollywood writers are still struggling to find work following writers' strike: 'We're replaceable'

It's been a tough ride for writers in Hollywood following the writers' strike, which lasted 148 days in 2023. During Sunday's Writers Guild Awards, former WGA West president David Goodman said that the "strike is over, the fight goes on," adding that "as individuals we're replaceable," according to Deadline Hollywood.

Even though the writers' strike has concluded, the contraction Hollywood has experienced still sees many writers out of work since walking off the picket line in September. It still remains to be seen how the relationship between studios and screenwriters will work itself out.

If screenwriters are not being hired for work, this also means that actors are not being invited for auditions, because there's not a lot of new material being produced. As a result, Deadline reached out to writers to see what they thought of the current situation.

Tony Gilroy, who wrote "Nightcrawler" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," said: “I think it’s been a sort of glacial tectonic change over the last 15 years as people realize that, you know, writers are where it’s at. I mean, that’s where the power is. And writers figured out they could direct, you know. The story is king; everybody always knew it."

"Everybody always knows it. You forget it at your peril. And brilliant directors and brilliant producers and brilliant people are going to continue to be really important. But in the end, yeah, this is what comes off the desk. It’s the shootable pages. It’s what comes off the desk. Well, [contraction]’s gonna happen. That happened. Because yeah, I mean, that was gonna happen anyway, maybe. It’s like sports. I mean in baseball you can’t have 600 teams, there aren’t that many talented people with that much experience."

"It will find its level," Gilroy concluded.

Neil Gaiman, who has written several novels and television episodes for "Doctor Who" and "Good Omens," said the following: "I sort of remember somewhere in 2019, I remember looking around and saying, ‘This is a gold rush. We’re in a boom town. And I’m not sure how long this thing is sustainable.’ And I was thrilled to have been able to, you know, to help get 'Sandman' set up during the boom and stuff like that."

"They’re trying to reinvent television right now. And I don’t know what it’s gonna be like, five years from now. But I do know that a writer who can come up with stories, who has a great story that people will care about, will have a job, and that’s the important thing and especially for the young ones.”

Alex Convery envisioned an optimistic future for writers, saying: "I really believe in the thing we’re told in kindergarten: Control what you can control. All I can control is writing and writing specs. I do believe the right script will find the right people at the right time.”

