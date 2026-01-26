Holocaust museum says ICE comparisons to Anne Frank are 'never acceptable' — after Walz did just that

The U.S. Holocaust Museum released a statement strongly criticizing politicians who compare the plight of illegal aliens in the U.S. to the horrors faced by Anne Frank from the Nazi regime.

While the statement did not include the name of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrat had just made the comparison in a speech condemning the Trump administration's actions.

'Exploiting the Holocaust is deeply offensive, especially as antisemitism surges.'

"Anne Frank was targeted and murdered solely because she was Jewish. Leaders making false equivalencies to her experience for political purposes is never acceptable," the organization stated in a post on social media.

"Despite tensions in Minneapolis, exploiting the Holocaust is deeply offensive, especially as antisemitism surges," they added.

Walz demanded Sunday that President Donald Trump pull back federal troops after the lethal shooting of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement agitator Alex Pretti the day before in South Minneapolis.

"President Trump, you can end this today. Pull these folks back. Do humane, focused, effective immigration control," said the governor.

"You've got the support of all of us to do that. Let our law enforcement continue to do what they do, making Minnesota one of the safest states in the country, one of the best places to live. Allow our children to go back to school. We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside," he added.

"Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank," Walz said. "Somebody's going to write that children's story about Minnesota. And there's one person who can end this now."

The attempt to equate immigration enforcement agents to Nazis angered many at a time when tension is high and some are calling for cooler rhetoric.

"A truly disturbed, unstable individual," read a statement from the White House Rapid Response team.

RELATED: Tim Walz tries to dunk on Trump and gets pantsed on social media

Walz, however, appeared to relent on Monday when he spoke with President Trump on the phone. According to Trump, Walz wants to "work together" on the crisis in Minnesota.

"Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength," said the president about the call.

"I told Governor Walz that I would have [border czar] Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession," Trump continued. "The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!