Random complaint about homeless woman urinating on NYC train goes viral: 'That's why we must abolish the nuclear family'

A Manhattanite's comment about a homeless woman reportedly urinating on a public train led to a massive debate about whether public urination is a charming example of city life and culture.

The person, identified only as Daniela, said her husband had been "traumatized" by the public urination, to which many responded by accusing them of being bigoted and fascist.

The two of them were immediately ridiculed for not appreciating the deep cultural value of public urination.

"My husband was on a crowded train yesterday when a homeless woman got on, pulled down her pants, and peed all over the train in front of everyone," Daniela wrote.

"He hasn't stopped talking about it for the past 24+ hrs. It is the single most traumatizing thing that's happened to him in nyc," she added.

The two of them were immediately ridiculed for not appreciating the deep cultural value of public urination by the homeless.

"You live one of the most coddled lives in the history of the human race and all you do with your world-historic luck and comfort is snivel and whine and waste oxygen," responded a user identifying as an Antifa member.

Another responded, "Wow your husband must lead an extremely boring life."

"If seeing someone experiencing mental distress is the most traumatizing thing that's ever happened to him, has your husband considered to stop being a weak little bitch?" another critic replied.

Others, however, saw it as an example of lawlessness that erodes residents' quality of life.

"This is a great example of [something] that doesn't show up in crime statistics but INFINITELY degrades quality of live and gives a sense of lawlessness to the city," one response reads.

Another debate thread led to the conclusion that the man's trauma showed why the nuclear family must be destroyed.

"I've been on the subway with homeless people that peed, screamed, all sorts of stuff. it was mildly uncomfortable but truly didn't impact my day in any way. maybe your husband needs to toughen up," replied a user identifying as Antifa, anti-Zionist, and democratic socialist.

"Agree that this probably isn't the single most traumatizing thing someone could see in a city but it's still not normal or OK and the left shouldn't act like it is. we all deserve to live in functioning cities where public displays of anti social behavior are not tolerated," one user responded.

"Having a baby really changed my mind about this stuff (unwell people experiencing episodes on public transit). I went from 'whatever, look the other way' when I was just a sturdy adult man on my own, to being like 'f**k f**k this guy is gonna kill my baby strapped to my chest,'" another user replied.

"'Having a baby made me fascist' is a real phenomenon. That's why we must abolish the nuclear family," a bizarre response reads. "Homeless ppl have children too, homeless ppl are sometimes children. And instead of thinking of them as human, you’re falling into racist and classist anxieties."

Others made almost no sense at all.

"Right, the only way a person squatting down & pissing on the floor of a subway train would catch your attention would be if you're staring at people," reads one response to the original post. "Are you deliberately trying to be an asshole? Should a woman also 'stop staring' if a guy on the subway waves his d**k at her?"

The original tweet garnered more than 5.8 million views.

