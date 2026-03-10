Male breaks window of home after midnight. Homeowner warns him he has a gun — then uses it when intruder keeps advancing.

A male broke the window of a Pennsylvania home after midnight Monday and demanded to be let in. But the awakened homeowner warned him he had a gun — and then pulled the trigger when the intruder kept advancing.

State police said in a news release on X that troopers were called to a home on Locust Street in Somerset Township around 2 a.m. for the reported shooting, KDKA-TV reported. Somerset Township is about 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

'Another one bites the dust.'

Investigators found one person dead near the rear of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the station said.

State police said the homeowner told investigators he woke up when a male demanding to be let in the residence was banging on his kitchen window, KDKA said.

The station, citing the news release, reported that the male soon broke a window and tried to enter the home.

The homeowner told authorities he warned the male that he was armed and then shot him when he continued trying to enter the home, KDKA said.

While the homeowner was detained and taken to the state police barracks in Somerset, a preliminary investigation found that the homeowner was acting in self-defense, the station said.

The identity of the fatally shot male was not released as of Monday evening, KDKA said.

No other information was released Monday, the station said, adding that those with information can contact the state police barracks in Somerset at 814-445-4104. State police told KDKA the investigation is continuing.

Somerset County District Attorney Tom Leiden previously reported that no charges have been filed at this time, and there is no danger to the public, according to WJAC-TV.

Commenters under WJAC's Facebook post about the incident seemed pleased with the outcome:

"Good for the homeowner," one commenter wrote. "Defending his property & his life."

"It’s exactly what people will do to protect themselves and their families from harm from people that have no business being there," another user said. "99% would do the same thing."

"Another one bites the dust," another commenter declared.

