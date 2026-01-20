Crook breaks into home late at night, points shotgun at homeowner. But victim also has gun and teaches crook painful lesson.

Police in Redlands, California, said officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly before midnight Thursday at a home in the 1500 block of Church Street. Redlands is about 15 minutes southeast of San Bernardino.

Police said the homeowner arrived at his residence and armed himself with a handgun before checking his house — after which he confronted an intruder, who pointed a shotgun at the homeowner.

The homeowner won the gun battle.

Police said the homeowner shot the intruder and then immediately exited the residence to call 911.

Arriving officers cleared the home and followed a blood trail that led to the back yard, where they found the suspect suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said.

What's more, the suspect had property from the home on his person, police said.

Police also recovered the shotgun, which the suspect found inside the home in question, authorities added.

Image source: Redlands Police

Daniel Torres Carrion, 52, of Redlands was arrested for attempted robbery, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Carrion later was discharged from the hospital and booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he was being held in lieu of $300,000 bail, police said.

Those with information about the incident or other suspicious activity are asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at 909-798-7681, ext. 1, KTLA-TV reported.

Nearly 400 comments have hit the police department's Facebook page in regard to the shooting as of Monday night. The following are a few highlights:

"Give the homeowner a cigar!" one commenter exclaimed. "Fantastic, I'll be glad to help buy another box of shells."

"It's why I carry," another user acknowledged. "I don't have to go find my gun in the house; it's on my hip."

"Mr. Carrion should have been IN Church, not ON Church Street," another commenter quipped.

"Wonder how long before the burglar's family is in the news complaining that the homeowner should have just let him rob the place?" another user wondered. "That he had no right to shoot him."

"Stand your ground! Protect your person and property!" another commenter declared.

