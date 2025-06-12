House narrowly passes DOGE cuts despite Republican defectors: 'The gravy train is up'

Despite a handful of Republican defectors, the House narrowly passed the rescissions package on Thursday which will slash $9.4 billion in spending.

The rescissions package cuts $8.3 billion in foreign aid, including some funds to the U.S. Agency for International Development, and cuts spending to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which uses taxpayer dollars to fund biased media platforms like PBS and NPR. The package passed with a 214-212 vote, with four Republicans joining 208 Democrats to vote against it.

The four Republicans are Reps. Mark Amodei of Nevada, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, and Mike Turner of Ohio.

'$9 billion won’t solve all our budget problems but it’s an incredible start.'

One key vote that secured the DOGE cuts' passage was from Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Although Massie has bucked his party on several major votes, the fiscal hawk was enthusiastic to support the spending cuts.

"Just voted for the 2025 rescissions act," Massie said. "These are the first DOGE cuts. $9 billion won’t solve all our budget problems but it’s an incredible start. Let’s cut more. Thank you DOGE!"

RELATED: Congress to codify DOGE cuts while conservatives lead the charge

NPR and PBS = DEFUNDED ✅



The House just passed President Trump's rescissions package, enacting @DOGE cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.



Tax dollars will NOT go towards indoctrinating children with radical leftist ideology.@SenateGOP, it's your turn to act. pic.twitter.com/I5ZsceeQ55

— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 12, 2025

To Massie's point, $9.4 billion in spending cuts is just a drop in the bucket when it comes to the $36 trillion debt. That said, he and other Republicans feel it is a step in the right direction.

"From the moment NPR’s CEO exposed herself as a dishonest, left-wing activist, I vowed to ensure NPR never gets another cent of taxpayer funding," Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas said. "That day is finally here. I applaud my House colleagues for passing this rescissions package to defund them entirely. The gravy train is up."

RELATED: Democrats vote overwhelmingly to allow illegal aliens to continue voting in key district

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!