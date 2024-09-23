Hundreds of former Deep State officials and nominal Republicans endorse Harris

Kamala Harris continues to collect endorsements from establishmentarians with links to the military-industrial complex and security state.

On Sunday, several hundred former officials who served in the George W. Bush, Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Obama, and Biden administrations joined a handful of nominal Republicans in signing a letter of support for Harris.

Their letter, advanced by the advocacy group National Security Leaders for America, contains the kind of rhetoric that set the stage for two attempts on President Donald Trump's life and appears to have left nearly three in 10 Democrats polled wishing Trump had been killed.

It states, "This election is a choice between serious leadership and vengeful impulsiveness. It is a choice between democracy and authoritarianism."

The letter, signed by some architects of disastrous foreign entanglements, including what was for private contractors an extremely lucrative war in Iraq, stated, "We are trained to make sober, rational decisions. That is how we know Vice President Harris would make an excellent Commander-in-Chief, while Mr. Trump has proven he is not up to the job."

The letter further alleges that Harris "has proven she is an effective leader able to advance American national security interests" and that she is "prepared and strategic."

'You need a president that's not going to be taking you into war.'

The signatories were evidently content to overlook Harris' hand in the current Democratic administration's deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, her ostensible abandonment of Americans in Haiti during its latest collapse, her failure as border czar to stem the flood of tens of millions of illegal aliens into the country, and the glaring fact that Russia invaded Ukraine during the Biden-Harris and Obama administrations, not Trump's.

It's clear that the former security and military officials figure Trump — the first president since Richard Nixon not to kick off a new war or military conflict while in office — will make good on his promise of peace and relative non-interventionism.

After all, their letter bemoans the Republican's decision to withdraw from what he called another "endless war" in Syria, his criticism of allies — a likely allusion to Trump's pointed demands that NATO members meet their spending obligations — and his supposed ceding of "influence in the Middle East to Russia, Iran, and China."

During a town hall interview earlier this month with Sean Hannity in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump said, "You need a president that's not going to be taking you into war. We won't have World War III when I'm elected, but with these clowns that you have in there now, you're going to end up having World War III."

'They get rich when America's sons and daughters go off to die.'

Among the signatories of the letter are several partisan ambassadors, as well as:

John Kerry, Biden's former special presidential envoy for climate;

former Biden domestic policy adviser and Obama national security adviser Susan Rice;

Clinton adviser Nancy Soderberg;

Obama speechwriter and national security adviser Ben Rhodes;

Obama adviser Caroline Atkinson;

Clinton national security adviser Anthony Lake;

Janet Ann Napolitano, the Obama Homeland Security secretary who concern-mongered about Iraq and Afghanistan veterans returning from war as right-wing extremists; and

Rt. Brigadier Gen. John Wade Douglass, a failed Democratic congressional candidate and former CEO of the Douglass Aerospace Group.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Axios in a statement that the letter's signatories "are the same people who got our country into endless foreign wars and profited off of them while the American people suffered."

This latest endorsement by establishmentarians comes just weeks after former Jan. 6 committee member Liz Cheney endorsed Harris "because of the danger that Donald Trump poses."

Cheney, who was overwhelmingly rejected by Republican voters in Wyoming in 2022, previously called Harris "a radical liberal who wants to raise your taxes, take away your guns and your health insurance, explode the size of our federal government and give it control over every aspect of our lives."

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said of Cheney's endorsement, "Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney make very, very interesting partners. They get rich when America's sons and daughters go off to die. They get rich when America loses wars instead of winning wars. And they get rich when America gets weaker in the world."

In August, scores of Republican staffers who served under President George W. Bush, the late Sen. John McCain (Ariz.), and failed presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) threw their support behind Harris, claiming another four years of Trump would alternatively "hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!