'I love blood': Disturbing messages unveiled in teen couple's alleged family murder spree

Frightening messages between a teen couple were read aloud during a pretrial hearing earlier this week for a 16-year-old accused of killing five members of his girlfriend's family.

Illinois State Police stated that all the victims were related to the accused's 15-year-old girlfriend, who is identified in court records only by the initials W.T. since she is being charged as a juvenile. Her boyfriend, Ja'ymier Davis, is being prosecuted as an adult under Illinois law, which requires juveniles age 16 or older who are charged with first-degree murder to face adult criminal proceedings.

'Babe, I’m finna lose my whole family for you.'

The couple is accused of killing the girl’s grandmother Patricia May, 74; aunt Cherie May, 49; sister Shania Thompson, 25; cousin Devin May, 24; and brother Quentin Thompson, 21.

During Wednesday’s hearing in St. Clair County criminal court, prosecutors read a series of chilling Instagram chats between Davis and the girl prior to the killings.

“Well, your auntie is going to be easy. We can have her at gunpoint and stab her [expletive],” Davis wrote.

“I can do that. I love blood,” the girlfriend allegedly responded.

She added, “Babe, I’m finna lose my whole family for you.”

It was revealed in court that the girl's mother discovered messages in which the pair allegedly listed relatives they intended to kill.

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Prosecutors also allege that at the time of the arrest, law enforcement officials discovered Patricia May's severed thumb, which the pair had cut off to access her cell phone.

Davis is facing 12 criminal charges, including five counts of first-degree murder, dismembering a human body, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, and unlawful use of a stolen firearm.

However, his attorney is claiming self-defense.

“This is not a case where he is the hunter; he is the hunted,” part-time public defender Patrick Sullivan said. “The truth will come out.”

St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Lewis argued during the pretrial hearing to keep Davis in jail.

“If he gets out, there’s every indication that he will finish what he started,” Lewis said.

Associate Judge Sara Rice agreed and ordered Davis to remain in custody.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the killings.

Illinois State Police said the investigation began Sunday after the body of Cherie May was discovered at the Samuel Gompers Homes public housing complex in East St. Louis. Authorities said two additional victims, Patricia and Devin May, also were found dead there.

Quentin Thompson and Shania Thompson were killed at Jones Park and in an alley at 39th Street and Summit Avenue, respectively. Two other family members, Santosha Scott and Tiffany Thompson, survived after they also were shot at Jones Park.

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Lamarian Smiley, whose wife survived the attack, spoke to KSDK and said the teen couple posted a "hit list" on Instagram.

"It's all because y'all wanted to be together, so ... they wanted to eliminate everybody that had a problem with the situation," Smiley said.

He noted that his wife survived only because the pair ran out of bullets and were unable to kill her.

Smiley, along with police, also said the gun used in the spree was stolen from the girl's mother.

"Her daughter took the keys from her purse, unlocked the lockbox, and took the firearm," he added. "The police were notified as soon as they found out that the firearm was taken."

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office is seeking to have the 15-year-old girl tried as an adult.

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