Idaho man Warren Jones Crazybull accused of threatening to assassinate Trump 9 times: 'I'm coming for you Trump'

An Idaho man has been charged with threatening to assassinate former President Donald Trump on at least nine occasions, according to a criminal complaint.

On July 31 — two weeks after a failed assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania — 64-year-old Warren Jones Crazybull called the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort home and threatened to kill him, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit that was reported by Forbes.

'I start driving to the home of this multi-person rapist PIG TRUMP to take him down single combat.'

“Find Trump … I am coming down to Bedminster tomorrow. I am going to down him personally and kill him,” Crazybull said on the phone call, according to the Department of Justice complaint.

Trump National Golf Club is located in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Crazybull, of Sandpoint, is accused of making at least nine phone calls to Trump's Florida home and threatening to assassinate him.

Crazybull also allegedly made “concerning” threats of violence toward Trump on Facebook using the alias “Tracy Jones,” according to court documents.

“I start driving to the home of this multi-person rapist PIG TRUMP to take him down single combat,” a Facebook post from July 31 allegedly read.

Another post reportedly read, “I’m coming for you Trump.”

Crazybull's social media posts also referenced Jeffrey Epstein, “John John Kennedy Jr.,” and a “shadow government,” according to the criminal complaint.

Secret Service agents tracked down the suspect in Montana by using T-Mobile phone data, the feds said.

When investigators interviewed Crazybull, an agent said in the affidavit that he appeared as if his thought processes were "racing" and "confused" and that he seemed "paranoid."

He allegedly told investigators that “he would not attempt to kill former President Trump” but also claimed he would "not let" Trump become president again.

Crazybull said he blamed Trump and former President John F. Kennedy for “broken treaties that resulted in the loss of his land,” according to the affidavit.

The suspect reportedly told investigators that he had previously been admitted for psychiatric care.



Crazybull was arrested Aug. 1 and indicted Aug. 20 in federal court in Idaho.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of making threats against a former president.

The maximum prison sentence for a count of making threats to a former president is five years.

A trial is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Crazybull's threats came shortly after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, striking him in the ear and killing a bystander.

Earlier this month, Secret Service spotted a rifle poking out of the bushes at the edge of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Secret Service fired at the suspect. Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested shortly after he apparently fled the area.

Routh was charged with single counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker told Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson of “Blaze News Tonight” that Routh has a lengthy rap sheet.

“Most curious, with all of these charges, 74 arrests, how much time did he spend incarcerated? None. Zero,” Baker said.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung again blamed rhetoric spread by Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats for the threats.

“There have been two heinous assassination attempts on President Trump, and their violent rhetoric are directly to blame,” Cheung told NBC News.

“If the Democrats and Kamala Harris do not come out and apologize for their hateful rhetoric and tone down their attacks that have stoked the flames of violence, they are explicitly advocating for and inciting more bloodshed against President Trump,” Cheung declared.

Like Blaze News? Circumvent the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!