Alleged illegal alien hit man wanted for 4 murders in Venezuela was allowed into US under Biden, ICE says

A statement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed that an accused hit man wanted for four murders in Venezuela was allowed entry into the U.S. under the Biden administration.

42-year-old Anthony Fabian Marin La Torre was apprehended by ICE in Grapevine, Texas, on May 2 after he was identified as a suspect in the contract killings of four people. He is also accused of being a lieutenant of the “El Chamu” gang.

The Biden administration released La Torre and even provided him with a work permit.

ICE said that they were notified by Venezuelan authorities that La Torre was wanted for the killings in February. He illegally entered the country in Sept. 2022 and was charged as an inadmissible alien.

A report from the New York Post said that the Biden administration released La Torre and even provided him with a work permit because at the time, the U.S. government was not engaging with the Venezuelan government.

Since then, Venezuela has entered into an agreement with the Trump admin. to accept deportation flights from the U.S. and opened communication channels between the two nations' law enforcement authorities.

La Torre is in custody at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, awaiting deportation proceedings, according to the statement.

President Donald Trump has made mass deportation a focus of his second term in office, but Democrats and illegal alien advocacy groups have stymied much of his progress through court challenges. In April, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the president's use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport illegal aliens identified as members of a terrorist gang.

"My team is fantastic, doing an incredible job," responded the president at the time, "however, they are being stymied at every turn by even the U.S. Supreme Court, which I have such great respect for, but which seemingly doesn't want me to send violent criminals and terrorists back to Venezuela, or any other Country, for that matter — People that came here illegally!"

