Illegal-alien patients drain Texas hospitals, racking up billion-dollar bill — in less than a year

Unsurprisingly Texas bears a disproportionate share of the burden from illegal immigration due to its expansive southern border. Now state leadership has released the numbers to prove the massive financial burden illegal aliens have had on one sector in particular: hospitals.

New data has been released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission showing a baffling 10-figure financial burden on Texas hospitals in fiscal year 2025, Texas Scorecard first reported.

The total cost tipped over the billion-dollar mark: $1,050,642,864.

According to the new data, the total visits between November 2024 and August 2025 reached 313,742 for those "not legally present."

Photographer: Desiree Rios/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The year-end totals show that the burden is not only on one type of care either.

A large portion of the visits come from the "Emergency Department - Non-Medicaid/Non-CHIP" category, though the lion's share of the cost comes from the "Inpatient Discharges - Non-Medicaid/Non-CHIP" category, meaning that the hospital system is being burdened by illegal aliens seeking both emergency and long-term care.

This data was collected and released pursuant to an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in August 2024. The order directed hospitals to begin collecting data on illegal alien patients in Texas hospitals beginning in November 2024.

As Texas Scorecard noted, these numbers are therefore not reflective of the full fiscal year, and the actual totals very likely exceed these figures.

Abbott argued in the executive order that Texans ultimately bear the burden of public financial support through higher taxes and more expensive medical care as well.

