I'm thankful for American voters who rejected leftism, lawlessness, and lunacy this election

I was nervous before Election Day.

After the nightmare of the 2020 election — when it seemed like every single rioter who lobbed Molotov cocktails at cops in the streets and beat folks to a pulp during the "Summer of George (Floyd)"; and every single lunatic who drove shoppers from stores for failing to adhere to their holy "mask up" doctrines; and every single one of their comrades in the halls of Congress, governors' chairs, district attorneys' offices, Antifa and BLM enclaves, mainstream media newsrooms, and Hollywood studios mailed in ballots for Joe Biden — I wasn't terribly confident that conservative voters could pull off a win against leftists in 2024.

Despite Donald Trump running against a deeply subpar Democrat opponent in Kamala Harris, who made misstep after misstep while her die-hard supporters desperately tried to prop her up, I feared a repeat of 2020 — and another four years of leftism in the White House and more lawlessness and lunacy that habitually accompany it.

But as the returns rolled in Tuesday night, Nov. 5, and into Wednesday morning, it began to feel a bit like the night of the 2016 election — only way better. Not only did one state after another side with Trump, but a majority of Americans who went to the polls picked him.

Leftists love to rattle their "Our Candidate Won the Popular Vote" sabers and declare ridiculous moral victories when the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Electoral College says differently. But they didn't even have that this time.

The White House. Both houses of Congress. The popular vote for president. All went Republican. What's more, there was nary a hint of unrest this time. Remember what happened right after Trump was elected in 2016 and then when he was inaugurated? Violence in the streets. Destruction of property. Riots. I braced myself for that in the days following Trump's 2024 victory, but leftists didn't collectively rise up this time. It was as if they had no more fight left in them.

If that's so, then good. And good riddance.

This year's election sent a clear message that most of the country is done with leftism and the lawlessness and the lunacy that accompany it.

Therefore, on this Thanksgiving, I'm thankful for all the American voters who made their voices heard to that end.

What do most Americans want? No more Democrat lawfare. No more weaponized government agencies unleashed against political enemies. No more upside-down justice that lets repeat-offending criminals go free so they can commit more crimes. No more Biden-Harris illegal immigration quagmire that not only allows killers and rapists to cross our border but also pays for them to live here. No more cancel culture. No more innocent people getting beaten up in the streets while leftist politicians and district attorneys turn a blind eye. No more public schools that promote drag queen performances and let males compete against female athletes.

What else do most Americans want? More jobs and a better economy. More common sense in government. More feeling safe just going outside. More justice without consideration of politics or skin color. More public schools that teach math, science, and literature — and do so without leftist doctrines and biases mixed in. More freedom of speech. More legal immigration.

What now?

Now, it's time for conservatives in office to roll up their sleeves and deliver for those who put them there.

Now, it's time for elected Republicans who are on board with the Trump agenda to avoid wielding power almost as if they're embarrassed they have it, to resist the urge to cave to the whims of angry Democrats in Washington who have no legs to stand on, and to govern without fear of being characterized as mean, heartless fascists and knuckle-dragging Neanderthals for passing laws and enacting policies the majority of voting Americans want.

Hey, let them call you all of those things. It's noise. It's a death rattle. It's the last collective gasp of a defeated party fighting desperately as its oxygen runs out.

So take your oaths of office, and get to work. Destroy awful laws, pass great ones, and put our country back on a path that makes sense.

Because if you don't — or stand in the way of such outcomes — Americans will vote for others who will do the job in your place.

