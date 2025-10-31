Immigration raid at New Jersey warehouse busts illegal aliens, arresting 22% of workforce

Federal immigration agents executed a raid of a New Jersey container freight warehouse that resulted in the arrest of dozens of illegal aliens, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

'DHS is committed to maintaining the highest levels of security and accountability within bonded facilities to protect both US commerce and the public.'

Activists arrived on the scene to protest as federal agents conducted the arrests, WCBS-TV reported. They claimed that most of those taken into custody were packers for the international shipping company.

Local reports indicated that DHS agents initiated the workplace inspection at a facility owned by Savino Del Bene, a logistics company headquartered in Italy.

The sweep resulted in the arrests of 46 illegal aliens, approximately 22% of the on-site workforce, a DHS spokesperson told Blaze News.

"The operation is part of DHS' ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with customs and immigration regulations, safeguard the integrity of the supply chain, and verify that warehouse operators are adhering to all applicable security requirements," the agency spokesperson said. "DHS is committed to maintaining the highest levels of security and accountability within bonded facilities to protect both U.S. commerce and the public."

The spokesperson noted that the 46 illegal aliens will remain in DHS custody pending immigration proceedings.

Blaze News reached out to Savino Del Bene for comment.

This marks the third raid in Middlesex County in the past few months. Federal agents detained 15 employees from a wine and spirits warehouse in July and another 29 workers from a freight warehouse in August.

Atlantic Highlands Mayor Lori Hohenleitner stated that the town was not notified about the recent immigration enforcement actions.

"My police department had no idea that ICE was in our town at 6:30 in the morning last Sunday," Hohenleitner stated, referring to the unrelated arrest of Ruperto Vicens Marquez, a longtime restaurant owner. Hohenleitner accused federal agents of wrongfully arresting Marquez, who, according to KABC-TV, has a valid and recently renewed work visa.

