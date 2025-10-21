Insane video shows female beating up city bus driver before crash into restaurant — and then she actually keeps attacking him

A new video shows a female beating up a male Metro bus driver in Madison, Wisconsin, earlier this year before the bus crashed into a restaurant — and somehow the female continued the beatdown after the crash.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Raeven Johnson attacked the bus driver on Feb. 25 after he said her desired destination wasn't part of the bus route, according to Channel3000.com, which recently obtained the video.

Opting for a different mode of transportation that night would've been a much better — and much less costly — idea for Johnson.

The clip shows Johnson attempting to insert a ticket, and the bus driver attempting to prevent the ticket from going into the slot.

With that, Johnson begins hitting the bus driver, who is seated — and the bus begins moving as the driver attempts to defend himself against Johnson's relentless attack.

Soon the out-of-control bus veered to the right and smashed into the Asian House restaurant, Channel3000.com reported.

While the collision momentarily interrupted her beatdown and threw her to the door of the bus, Johnson — who appeared to lose her wig during the altercation — quickly went right back to attacking the bus driver, as she appeared to pull him backward from his seat.

RELATED: 'Drivers are gonna start fighting back ... somebody's gonna get knocked out': Bus drivers' union rep warns violent passengers

Two people, including the driver, were injured in the crash, Channel3000.com said, and one of them had to be hospitalized.

According to WMTV-TV, the back office of QPS Employment Group was crushed as a result of the crash, and Asian House's kitchen appliances were damaged as well.

Opting for a different mode of transportation that night would've been a much better — and much less costly — idea for Johnson.

She pleaded guilty in August to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempted battery to a public transit officer, WMTV said, adding that a judge earlier this month ordered her to serve three years in prison.

Conditions of her sentence include a ban from all Madison Metro property and buses, and she's prohibited from having alcohol, the station said.

Her sentence will be followed by three years of extended supervision, WMTV said, adding that online court documents indicate a restitution hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!