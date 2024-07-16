Jack Black's bandmate apologizes for saying 'don't miss Trump next time' after attempted assassination

Jack Black's bandmate in comic rock outfit Tenacious D apologized Tuesday for saying "don't miss Trump next time" during a weekend concert in Australia following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

After a tidal wave of backlash, Black took to Instagram Tuesday morning, said he was "blindsided" by the words of his bandmate Kyle Gass, and canceled the Tenacious D tour while noting that "all future creative plans are on hold."

'What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement.'

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black added in his statement.

Gass added his own mea culpa Tuesday on Instagram:

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake,” Gass said in his statement. “I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”

What's more, Variety added that the Greene Talent agency dropped Gass.

What's the background?

During the Tenacious D concert in question, video shows Black singing "Happy Birthday" to Gass onstage as a birthday cake is presented to him. Black then tells Gass to "make a wish."

With that, Black's bandmate waits a few seconds and says, "Don’t miss Trump next time," before blowing out the candles. Black replies, "Thank you!"

It sounds on one clip as though the audience's reaction was mostly laughter and applause. Yahoo News said one crowd member remarked, “You could hear a couple of ‘oohhs’ — like 'too soon' sort of vibes — but the vast majority was laughter." The outlet added that numerous fans praised Gass’ comment, while others criticized the "bad joke."

However, comments under the previously noted video — which was posted to X — seemed decidedly negative:

"Wow f*** those guys," one commenter stated.

"That's disgusting @jackblack you support assassination attempts?" another user asked.

"You know, I didn't care when Jack Black endorsed Biden. He can have that opinion. This is too far though. I hope he apologizes," another commenter wrote.

"They say Trump is bad, but these are the real evil people," another user opined.

Even an Australian senator demanded the deportation of Tenacious D, according to Deadline.

Deadline also said Black's band had another week of concerts in Australia and was scheduled to venture to New Zealand as well.

Tenacious D also was to embark on a U.S. tour in October, Deadline said. According to Variety, Tenacious D was scheduled to play a series of October concerts to support Rock the Vote, the "nonpartisan nonprofit organization that encourages young people to vote."

Deadline also said Black is a vocal supporter of Democrats and last month endorsed President Joe Biden.

