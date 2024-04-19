'I’m being so serious': Jake Paul declares he will fight in MMA after Mike Tyson boxing match

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul announced his intention to have a mixed martial arts fight following his boxing match against Mike Tyson.

After his fight with the boxing legend, Paul said on his "Problem Child" podcast that he is "so serious" about fighting UFC fan favorites Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in MMA.

Paul and Tyson will box on June 20, 2024, while Masvidal and Diaz will box weeks before on June 1, 2024. Following those fights, Paul said he would like to take six months to train for a fight against either in the Professional Fighters League, a mixed martial arts organization to which Paul is signed.

"I'm being so serious when I say that I want to fight them in MMA," Paul said on his podcast. "$10 million offer," he continued.

The 9-1 fighter said that both UFC fighters have hidden behind the idea that he isn't a good boxer and therefore would be even worse in a cage.

"All of these guys hide behind these crazy things," he went on while naming other UFC fighters like Paddy Pimblett and Sean Strickland. "None of them have shown up to the table to talk any business about anything to make anything actually happen in a real fight or a real spar, whatever it is."

After a cohost asked for a realistic timeline on an MMA fight, Paul said "obviously" he has Mike Tyson first but to just "do it after that."

"I would do like a six month camp," he added.

"You've got to learn some kicks, my man," his brother Logan Paul, a professional wrestler, mocked.

Masvidal and Diaz have not expressed a lot of desire to fight Paul in an MMA cage. Diaz has fought Paul in boxing and has expressed some interest in a potential MMA bout, but he has shut down fighting in the PFL, which he rightfully called a smaller organization with less of a reputation.

"I'm good — I'd rather fight real fighters. And never back track to the minor leagues," Diaz said in November 2023.

Masvidal explained that since he is still under contract with the UFC, the organization's top executives were not interested in making Paul any type of money or increasing his brand. In fact, the Cuban fighter revealed that UFC President Dana White had even sponsored Tyson's camp for their boxing match.

"Under no circumstances" would the UFC allow a "top draw" to go to PFL and make it money, Masvidal claimed.

When asked about Paul during a press conference ahead of their boxing match, both Diaz and Masvidal responded by saying, "F**k Jake Paul," with Masvidal adding, "There are real fighters over here."

A six-month camp would cast strong doubt on Paul's MMA debut taking place in 2024, which was long anticipated by fans. The timeline would be limited to an end-of-year event, which isn't out of the question. Many MMA promotions often save big events for mid-December, with the UFC typically taking a month break after the end of the year through mid-January.

PFL executive Donn Davis has already stated that Paul's debut has taken longer than expected, as he appeared to be prioritizing boxing for 90% of his training.

Professional MMA fighter T.J. Laramie, who fought in the UFC in 2022, told Blaze News that he was also skeptical of Paul entering a cage in 2024.

"I highly doubt he will make his way to the PFL this year," Laramie said. "If he loses the boxing match, it could be a different story, and it would make more sense to try his luck in an MMA cage," the featherweight added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

