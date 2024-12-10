Outgoing Rep. Jamaal Bowman says schizophrenic Jordan Neely was not a threat in bizarre letter to white people

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York penned a bizarre message for white people, claiming that Jordan Neely was not a threat to subway riders when he yelled that he was going to kill them.

Bowman, who lost his re-election bid and was part of the infamous left-wing congressional "Squad," explained the trauma he felt about the Daniel Penny case in a long thread on social media. A jury was deadlocked over a manslaughter charge that was then dropped, and they later found Penny not guilty of a lesser charge.

'Whenever you feel discomfort from your whiteness, Black people are harmed or killed. And there is never accountability or justice.'

"Dear White People, I don’t know why I feel the need to keep talking to you. I don’t know why part of me still has hope for you and for us. Some of you are too far gone. But maybe enough of you aren’t and will join us in fighting to end white supremacy," he wrote.

He went on to list controversial cases of black people being killed and assaulted, starting with Rodney King and also including George Floyd and Trayvon Martin. Then he landed on Neely, who died after being put in a chokehold by Penny, a U.S. Marine veteran.

"Jordan Neely is the latest. He was sick. He was not a threat. He was subdued. Still not a threat. Daniel Penny choked him for 6 minutes. And killed him. We all watched it on camera, and he was still acquitted," Bowman claimed.

He went on to say that white people have "never" seen video of a white person killed in "cold blood" on their newsfeed.

"You never have. And whenever you feel discomfort from your whiteness, Black people are harmed or killed. And there is never accountability or justice. This is the evil of white supremacy. It spans across geography and political parties and sickens us all," he continued.

"RIP Jordan Neely. The justice system failed you. Kyle Ritenhouse [sic] and Daniel Penny are free. You’re gone. We must still fight," he concluded.

The congressman apparently did not consider Neely yelling, “I don’t give a damn. I will kill a motherf***er!" a threat, as recalled by a witness who said she was terrified of the man and thanked Penny for intervening. Investigators said Neely was schizophrenic and had used synthetic marijuana prior to the incident.

Bowman lost the Democratic primary election to a candidate backed by Hillary Clinton after making criticism of Israel a central part of his campaign.

