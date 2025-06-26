Jamaal Bowman smacked with online ridicule after bizarre excuse for obesity and diabetes among blacks

Former New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman argued that racism was the cause for higher chronic disease among black Americans, and many on social media reacted with mockery and ridicule.

Bowman, who was voted out of the U.S. House in 2024, angrily argued that blacks in America were having health problems because of stress from having been called the N-word by bigots. He made the comments while a guest on a panel on CNN.

'Can I blame my overweightness on hearing that I have white privilege?'

The subject arose after Republican Marc Short argued that politicians on the left and right were "performative artists" but that much of the political violence came from the left. Bowman disagreed and countered with numerous examples of political violence from the right.

"This is America! And the problem is, we are not dealing with America‘s original sin and its disease of hate and racism towards black and brown people, and sexism towards women and anti-LGBTQ sentiment. We are not dealing with that!" Bowman added.

"You can’t be calm about this! I’m a black man in America! The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the N-word directly or indirectly every day," he said.

He went on to blame Republicans for not listening to claims about racism.

“If your colleagues would listen and try to learn and engage and grow and stop being so hateful, we could have a better country. But unfortunately, we’re still here," he added.

Video of the debate went viral, with millions of views on social media, but many online did not find his argument persuasive.

"One might laugh but Mr. Bowman is repeating a standard argument which has long been run by the communist racialists," responded Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch.

"Can I blame my overweightness on hearing that I have white privilege?" asked one user.

"That’s just not how health or science works, man. There are real causes for those issues; blaming racism isn't serious," said another detractor.

"I was called 'cracker' on the subway once — was so overcome with stress, I contracted dengue fever," joked another user.

"So rappers are causing cancer & obesity? That’s weird," read one response.

Bowman was a representative for a district in New York and was mercilessly mocked in 2023 when surveillance video captured him pulling a fire alarm in the U.S. Capitol building. He claimed he did so accidentally because he was rushing to get to a vote in Congress.

Bowman later agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor and pay a $1,000 fine for pulling the alarm.

