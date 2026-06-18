NO ONE predicted Joy Behar's shocking reaction to meeting JD Vance

In a stunning turn of events that no one predicted, Joy Behar may have told Vice President JD Vance he should run for president.

Vance had a wide-ranging interview with the women of "The View" on Wednesday, where he was challenged on many of his political opinions.

'Look, Joy Behar is way tougher than the Iranians — and she and I are best friends now.'

After the interview, Behar indicated that she thought Vance had a "good vibe" "for a Republican" and admitted that he is "intelligent" enough to make an "interesting" presidential candidate. She made the comments on the "Behind the Table" podcast about the show.

The show's executive producer, Brian Teta, asked Behar to discuss her private comments with Vance. Teta claimed Behar advised Vance off-camera to run for president, a claim Behar did not deny.

"I don't mind a Republican on the city level, because it needs a little discipline. But on the national level, I want somebody with a good heart, and those are more in the Democratic Party in my opinion," she clarified.

"They care about the poor. They help people," Behar claimed. "The Republican Party is much more about saving taxes for rich people. So I'm not a Republican."

Teta revealed that Vance had said he was more nervous about appearing on "The View" than he had been about the vice presidential debate in 2024 against Gov. Tim Walz. Behar went on to praise Vance even more.

"I don't think that he's a bad guy. So if he runs against, say, a [California Democrat Gov.] Gavin Newsom, that would be an interesting debate to see those two, because they're both intelligent," she added.

A video clip of the surprising interaction was posted to social media, where it garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Vance even pointed to their unlikely friendship when commenting on the Iran peace deal during a White House media briefing on Thursday.

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"I have seen some progressive criticisms of me personally, saying, 'What experience does the vice president of the United States have with hostile, high-stakes negotiations?'" said Vance at the podium.

"And I would point those progressive critics to the fact that just two days ago, I spent over an hour on 'The View.' So I actually have a great experience in very hostile negotiations!" he added. "I mean, look, Joy Behar is way tougher than the Iranians — and she and I are best friends now, so we're gonna get to a good place."

Video of his comments also received thousands of views.

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