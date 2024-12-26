Jen Psaki rips into Democrats for keeping Ocasio-Cortez out of leadership position

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki upbraided the Democratic Party for snubbing democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York for a pivotal committee post.

Ocasio-Cortez announced her campaign for the top Democratic seat on the important House Oversight Committee, but the party went with an establishment politician rather than give a boost to the firebrand leftist. Psaki said on her show that the decision shows that Democrats have not learned a lesson from their 2024 election losses.

'This is one of the few committees in Congress that actually generates national attention.'

"House Democrats missed what I consider a big opportunity. They passed over Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the top Democratic spot on the Oversight Committee," Psaki explained. "Instead, they chose Congressman Gerry Connolly [Va.], a much older member who was backed by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi."

Paski said she greatly respects Pelosi but that Democrats need to elevate younger members like Ocasio-Cortez.

"Why does that matter?" she asked. "This is one of the few committees in Congress that actually generates national attention or media coverage. Under [Rep.] Jamie Raskin [D-Md.], it became a critical platform for countering Republican misinformation."

Psaki went on to refer to Ocasio-Cortez as one of the "most media-savvy members of Congress."

"This felt like an obvious chance to apply some of the lessons we should've learned from the November election, right?" she concluded.

Ocasio-Cortez lost her campaign for the Oversight seat in a vote of 131 to 84.

Psaki has previously tried to use her show to guide the debate over the election results. She argued in one segment a week after the election that Democrats should not steer away from their support for the LGBTQ+ agenda and should instead lean in to defend the movement even more.

"Look, reflection is good," Psaki said about the transgender debate, "but if that were actually an issue with thousands of schools across the country, it would be worthy of a debate. But there are just incredibly few samples of transgender girls playing in youth sports."

