Joe Rogan EVISCERATES Democratic Party in front of ever-blue Michael Douglas

Joe Rogan — the influential podcaster who prompted many a conniption on the left by endorsing President Donald Trump on the eve of the 2024 election — has explained to a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat precisely why he kicked the Democratic Party to the curb.

Just weeks after slamming Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I) for bending the knee "to the Democratic establishment," Rogan suggested to actor Michael Douglas on Wednesday that America's political duopoly breeds a tribalism that causes some people to "ignore all the craziness that our side is doing because it's our side."

'I didn't like any of that stuff.'

Rogan stated that the craziness on the left, particularly on the issue of illegal immigration, became too much for him to ignore.

"First of all, the open border was insane," said Rogan. "It was insane to just not only leave the border open but give people instructions on how to get in, and also transport them to cities, and then put them up in hotels."

"It was really clear that a game was being played," continued Rogan.

Rogan speculated that Democrats may have engineered the border crisis for cheap labor, to import new voting blocs, and/or to increase population numbers ahead of the next census in order to strategically secure additional congressional seats.

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"Yeah, yeah," responded Douglas — an outspoken Democrat who poured cash into former President Barack Obama's 2012 reelection bid, donated to Hillary Clinton's second doomed presidential campaign, supported Michael Bloomberg's unsuccessful presidential bid in 2020, and threw a campaign fundraiser for former President Joe Biden in 2024.

"If you want me to be a Democrat while you're just letting people fly in from the open border, I’m like 'Hey! Fix that!' It seems crazy to have 10 million people of unknown origin enter into your country over a period of [four years]," added Rogan.

With Douglas unable or unwilling to raise any counterpoint, Rogan proceeded to condemn the Democratic Party's apparent aversion to holding competitive presidential primaries.

"This whole thing is supposed to work a very specific way," said the podcaster. "And if it's like, 'We have to win, so we're just going to push that aside, and here's your candidate!' What the f**k are you doing? That's not how it's supposed to be done, and if you want me to vote for that — I'm not going to vote for that. That seems crazy. That seems dangerous."

Rogan appears to have been referring to the anointing of Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee in 2024 without having an open primary.

The podcaster further faulted Democrats for gaslighting the nation about Biden's cognitive decline, their "f**king defund the police stuff," their apparent willingness to free criminals, and their authoritarianism during COVID.

"I didn't like the whole COVID vaccine mandatory thing that they were pushing for those four years," said Rogan. "I didn't like the coercion. I didn't like keeping people from flying. I didn't like any of that stuff. It was all crazy. And to me, that's what that group stood for."

Douglas finally spoke up, noting that these reasons account for why Rogan rejected the Democrats in 2024. He then asked where Rogan stands now.

While the podcaster did not denounce Trump or the GOP as he previously had Sanders and the Democratic Party, he lamented Trump's decision to engage Iran militarily, suggesting it was incongruent with the president's anti-war message on the campaign trail.

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