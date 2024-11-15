Joe Rogan said hippies, musicians thanked him for endorsing Trump because they were afraid of being attacked

Joe Rogan said hippies, artists, musicians, and comedians reached out to thank him for endorsing President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

During a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the prolific podcaster said celebrities thanked him for endorsing him because they could not give public support to Trump over fears of attacks.

'They don’t want to be attacked.'

“There’s a lot of people that don’t speak their mind. Do you know how many artists that have reached out to me that are, like, f***ing hippies, man, like artists, like musicians, comedians that thanked me for endorsing Trump because they can’t do it?” Rogan said.

“They said they want to, but they don’t wanna be attacked. They can’t say it. They think the country is going in the wrong direction," Rogan said during Wednesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Rogan did not name the names of the celebrities who secretly supported Trump.

"A lot of what people say, they say it because they don’t want people to attack them. They say it because they think that if they say it, it will clear them; they’ll be OK,” Rogan explained.

Rogan added, "If you say you support ‘x’ — you might not even support ‘x’ — but if you say you support ‘x,’ you’re not going to get attacked, and the right people will leave you alone or agree with you and appreciate you or praise you."

During the podcast, Rogan warned that having an ideological media cover government leaders could be "dangerous," "whether it’s a right-wing government or a left-wing government, and that what you see that’s happening in the U.K. where people are being imprisoned for tweets and Facebook posts. It’s f***ing crazy."

"Mind-bending. The whole thing is nuts," Rogan added. "And it’s a dangerous path that we were on. We were on that path. Trump has vowed to have free speech become a very important part of what he’s standing for and that this censoring of information needs to stop and that we need to stop all government influence in what people have to say."

Rogan interviewed billionaire Elon Musk right before the election and discussed the significant issues heading into the 2024 election. Musk said Harris would use the levers of government to shut down the X social media platform if elected.

Rogan made his endorsement of Trump on the eve of the 2024 election — less than two weeks after interviewing the former president on his massively popular podcast.

Rogan's three-hour interview with Trump garnered a whopping 50 million views on just YouTube alone.

As Blaze News recently reported, Rogan said Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't do an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" because her campaign set parameters on the duration of the interview and the site of the meeting and wanted to avoid certain topics such as marijuana legalization.

During Friday's episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" with Evan Hafer, former Green Beret with the 19th Special Forces Group and founder of Black Rifle Coffee Company, Rogan somewhat jokingly theorized that President Joe Biden voted for Trump in the 2024 election.

"Do you know what one of my f***ing favorite things about this election cycle has been? Yesterday, when Biden and Trump sat down in the White House. Biden voted for Trump, I guarantee it. I f***ing guarantee it. I never saw that dude so happy in his f***ing life," Rogan said.

"He lost. His party lost. He was happy," Rogan noted.

"Look at his f****ng smile, dude," Rogan said of a smiling Biden with Trump at the White House. "That's like when your kid gets married."

"But look at that smile. That motherf***er has never been happier in his life – in his life," Rogan told Hafer.

Rogan noted that some Democrats warned that Trump was Adolf Hitler but was welcomed into the White House by Biden.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here.