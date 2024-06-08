Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Judge Merchan says Facebook commenter posted, 'My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted'
June 07, 2024
The verdict in Trump's New York criminal trial was handed down last week.
Judge Juan Merchan has indicated that in a Facebook comment someone wrote, "My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted."
The jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all counts in a New York criminal trial — the verdict was handed down on May 30.
"Dear Counsel: Today, the Court became aware of a comment that was posted on the Unified Court System's public Facebook page and which I now bring to your attention," Merchan wrote.
"My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted," the comment from "Michael Anderson" said, according to Merchan's note. "Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!!" the comment read.
"The comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine UCS notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding," Merchan noted. "The posting, entitled 'The Appellate Division, Fourth Department, will hear oral arguments this morning at 10,' and the comment are both viewable at https://www.facebook.com/NewYorkCourts/."
The post on which Merchan said the comment had been left does not currently appear to be on the Facebook page he cited.
Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, is currently seeking to win the presidential election later this year.
