‘Just as illegal as the old plan’: Biden hit with lawsuit over latest student loan debt ‘forgiveness’ program

Eleven states, led by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach (R), filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Biden administration after the White House announced last week yet another round of federal student loan debt “forgiveness,” Fox Business reported.



The lawsuit reads, “A coalition of States sues Defendant Biden, as well as co-defendants the Department of Education and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, to stop a second attempt to avoid Congress and pass an illegal student debt forgiveness. Last time Defendants tried this the Supreme Court said that this action was illegal. Nothing since then has changed.”

Since the Supreme Court’s June decision to strike down the Biden administration’s plan to enact sweeping, unilateral debt cancellations, the White House has ultimately ignored the court’s ruling and unveiled numerous smaller programs that meet the same ends. Biden’s original failed cancellation program would have eliminated $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples earning less than $250,000 per year. If the program had been allowed to move forward, the administration would have laid approximately $430 billion of unpaid student loan debt at the feet of American taxpayers.

The Biden administration has bragged about his new plan to cancel debt for 4 million Americans totaling at least $143.6 billion.

“In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision on my Administration’s original student debt relief plan, we are continuing to pursue an alternative path to deliver student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible,” Biden stated.

Last week, the White House announced that student loan borrowers working in the public service sector, including teachers, nurses, and firefighters, will see $6 billion of student loan debt canceled.

Kansas AG Kobach, along with Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, sued Biden for rolling out the so-called debt forgiveness programs.

Kobach told Fox News Digital, “Not since the Civil War has a president told the Supreme Court, ‘Yeah you blocked me, but I’m gonna do it anyway.’”

“Biden is trying to twist federal law once again, and his new plan is just as illegal as the old plan,” he declared.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said that the state also intends to sue the administration for the debt cancellations, noting that Arkansas would join as well.

“Between our two coalitions of states, we will get this matter in front of a judge even more quickly to deliver a win for the American people. The Supreme Court sided with Missouri on this matter the first time. I look forward to bringing home yet another win for the Constitution and the rule of law,” Bailey stated.

The White House did not respond to Fox Business' request for comment.

