Photo (left): Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Photo (center): David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Photo (right): Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Kamala Harris has agreed to sit-down interview with CNN, but it will be a joint interview with Tim Walz
August 27, 2024
The interview will be apparently pre-taped.
CNN confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris had agreed to a sit-down interview after weeks of mounting criticism.
Harris had been mocked and ridiculed for her campaign ignoring questions from the media, and at one point, her campaign refused to comment to a reporter asking about the refusal to comment.
'Nothing says strength and conviction like needing a babysitter.'
CNN said Harris would sit for a joint interview along with her vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. The interview appears to be pre-taped with Dana Bash from a location in Georgia, a key swing state.
Harris was immediately criticized by many on social media.
"Just truly funny that Harris refused to talk to the press for more than a month because she’s such a liability, and when she finally gave in it was for a joint interview," replied Charles C.W. Cooke of the National Review.
"If Kamala Harris was a confident candidate she'd do this interview by herself and wouldn't require it to be pretaped," responded radio host Dana Loesch.
"Nothing says strength and conviction like needing a babysitter for your first public interview," read another response.
"Kamala Harris needs a babysitter even when she gets the softest of softballs thrown by CNN and Dana Bash? She really is incapable of doing just a normal one-on-one interview?" said another detractor.
Prior to the agreement, a Democratic strategist argued that the Harris campaign could ignore interviews because they trusted the mainstream media to explain Democratic policies and values to the American voter.
The Harris-Walz interview will air Thursday on all CNN platforms at 9 p.m.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.