Kamala Harris campaign declines request to comment when asked why she keeps dodging the media

While Vice President Kamala Harris is experiencing a bump in the polls after seizing the candidacy and announcing her VP pick, criticism is increasing about her lack of media availability.

Harris has not faced questions from the media once since becoming the presidential candidate three weeks ago.

'Every day she’s not talking to the media is political malpractice.'

When asked for comment about dodging the media, the Harris campaign declined to comment, leading to mockery on social media.

The Trump campaign has made the media reticence a part of its rhetorical attacks against Democrats. On Wednesday, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) ridiculed the Harris campaign when he walked over to reporters outside of Air Force 2 sitting on a tarmac.

"I figured I'd come by and, one, just get a good look at the plane because hopefully it's going to be my plane in a few months," said Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate.

"But I also thought you guys might get lonely because the vice president doesn't answer questions from reporters and hasn't for 17 days," he joked.

Others are beginning to point out the candidate's damaging lack of media presence.

“But starting right now, every day she’s not talking to the media is political malpractice,” said journalist Ron Fournier. “It’s political malpractice not to do it. And No. 2, it’s not good for democracy.”

Progressive columnist Lydia Polgreen agreed in a post on X.

"As a journalist and a citizen I think it would be very good for the Democratic ticket to sit for big interviews and routinely answer on the record questions from reporters on the trail. It is disappointing that this has not happened yet. But it is not too late to change that!" she added.

