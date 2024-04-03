Kanye West accused of anti-black racism in lawsuit from ex-employee who says rapper threatened to fire anyone who was 'fat'

A lawsuit filled with bizarre claims about rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West was filed by a former employee, accusing him of race discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

Former employee Trevor Phillips, a black man himself, alleged in his complaint that West mistreated black employees.

"During his tenure, Phillips never witnessed West yell and berate a white person, but on countless occasions he saw and/or personally experienced Kanye frenziedly yell at black people," the suit alleged.

Phillips worked at Yeezy as well as the Donda Academy from November 2022 to approximately August 2023. He claimed he saw other allegedly racially discriminatory behavior such as West ordering a black security guard to shave his dreadlocks or face termination.

This was coupled with West allegedly saying he only likes to date white women. However, the claims against West, who now goes by Ye, are numerous.

As reported by Variety, Phillips was invited to the Nobu Hotel in Malibu, California, to meet Ye shortly after his hiring. At the hotel, West allegedly demanded that hotel staff put on the movie "The Batman" from 2022 and that he and Phillips watch the film with no sound.

Another claim in the lawsuit was that Ye threatened to punch Phillips in the face but changed his mind and turned his fist motion into an imitation of Mario's celebration from the Super Mario games. He then reportedly said he would give Phillips "one more chance."

West was also accused of telling staffers that he would fire any employees if they were "fat," according to People.

"In front of the schoolchildren, Kanye continued his dangerous rhetoric," the lawsuit alleged about West's school called the Donda Academy.



West allegedly told two children that he "wanted them to shave their heads and that he intended to put a jail at the school — and that they could be locked in cages. The staff quickly distracted the children, and escorted them out of the room."



Along with a series of alleged racist rants, Phillips' employment complaints generally focused on his mistreatment. He claimed that during his time working for West he suffered psychological and emotional distress and was humiliated.

Instances allegedly included Ye screaming that Phillips was "f**king fired" and telling him to "get the f**k out of here" in front of 100 people. Another claim was that West was dissatisfied with a garden and caused the former employee to cry when he ripped plants out of the ground.

Phillips was also allegedly told to drive to a farm to scout the location for a possible purchase by West. After touring it and giving West his impressions, West reportedly said he would buy the property and put Phillips in charge. However, the following day the rapper allegedly texted Phillips to say "you still fired. You not on the level."

A representative for West did not respond to requests for comments from People, Rolling Stone, or the LA Times.

Phillips is seeking damages of over $35,000.

