'Shocked and crushed' Kathy Griffin blames Taylor Swift for Kamala Harris' devastating loss

Comedian Kathy Griffin said she was "shocked and crushed" over the election and blamed singer Taylor Swift for the stunning victory of President-elect Donald Trump.

"I don't think that our beloved country America, knows that it's in for with a fascistic society and dictator. I'm not being hyperbolic, I'm not being dramatic," said Griffin in the video posted to social media.

"I am shocked and crushed at how many people I personally know did not vote or felt like there was no difference between the candidates, or just were too self-involved to learn anything about it," she added. "And that makes me sad."

She went on to say that she was worried the "Trumpian Christo-fascist megachurch 'I think Trump is stopping child trafficking' QAnon world" would force her sons to become fathers if they got a 15-year-old girl pregnant.

"It's gonna be a Duggar America, everybody!" she exclaimed, referring to the Christian sexual assault scandal.

She then said Trump would eventually "crumble" of old age but Vice President-elect JD Vance would be next in line.

"Vance is terrifying and horrible because he's as crazy as Trump but he's smart. And the way things are going in this country, [he] could get re-elected! And then we would have President Vance for eight years. Which I kinda wish some of my friends had thought about yesterday that weren't voting," Griffin said.

She also said LGBT members and women would be under greater threat.

"Gays you may not be safe. So, to be gay in America, much less trans, 'cuz they're obsessed with trans people, to be LGBT in America, is not gonna be a safe thing anymore. To be a woman in America will be less safe than it already is, so take care of each other," Griffen said.

Finally she blamed Taylor Swift for the loss.

"I know this will get me in trouble. But I really really wish Taylor Swift had done an event with Vice President Harris in Pennsylvania two months ago. OK, I just had to say that because she's so powerful, and it's not fair that the weight of the world should be on a pop star's shoulders," she added.

"I just did not realize how racist and misogynistic America still is," Griffin concluded.

