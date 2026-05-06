Katie Porter's new ad jokes about one of her worst moments — and she's getting CRUSHED online for it

Former California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter's newest political ad is getting savaged on social media for trying to make a joke about one of her worst moments.

Porter is one of the Democratic candidates in the California gubernatorial race, but her campaign has been dogged by allegations that she has an abusive temper toward her staff and her family members.

'Whoever shot and produced that video should be fired.'

In Oct. 2025, a damaging video leaked that showed Porter screaming an expletive at a staff member for straying into her video shot.

"Get out of my f**king shot!" she yells. "You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot."

On Tuesday, Porter's campaign published a video ad showing the candidate addressing voters while actors in the background hold whiteboards with several campaign slogans. At the end, she turns around and yells at them.

"Now, could you guys please get out of my shot?" she says with a smile.

The bizarre callback has bewildered critics online who questioned why she would refer to one of her worst moments.

"I'm at a loss for words. This is so bad," replied Democratic political strategist Keith Edwards.

"Does she think verbally abusing staff members is a joke now?" responded the Libs of TikTok account.

"Most people that run for governor — even in CA — are substantially less unhinged," said another commentator.

"Lol whoever shot and produced that video should be fired," said another detractor.

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"It won’t work. Her 'advisors' probably thought it would help deflect from her true self being exposed. It just highlights her narcissism harder," responded another X user.

While Porter has decent name recognition as a former congresswoman, she has underperformed in the gubernatorial race. In one recent poll, she was tied for fourth place behind the two Republicans in the race and Democratic front-runner Tom Steyer.