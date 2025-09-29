Video: Thousands wear 'FREEDOM' shirt in memory of Charlie Kirk at Oregon-Penn State game

Turning Point USA said there were long lines of people waiting to receive a "FREEDOM" shirt in memory of slain activist Charlie Kirk for the college football game between Oregon and Penn State.

About 5,000 shirts were handed out to Kirk supporters outside Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Penn State fans were encouraged to wear white for the "White Out" campaign to show their support for the team.

Hundreds of Pennsylvania voters were registered at the event and thousands of volunteers were signed up.

Kirk had planned to attend the game before he was assassinated in Utah and was wearing the "FREEDOM" shirt when he died.

"In the end, the Ducks won ... FOR CHARLIE!" Maloney wrote on social media.

Police arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as a suspect in the Kirk assassination. Robinson was in a romantic relationship with a man who identified as transgender and allegedly confessed to the killing in texts he sent to his boyfriend just before the attack, according to the FBI.

"I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it," read a note allegedly from Robinson.

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions in a score of 30 to 24.

"An experience I'll never forget!" Maloney wrote of the game.

About 111,015 people attended the game at Beaver Stadium, which was just 15 people shy of breaking the record of 111,030 in Nov. 2024.

