Karine Jean-Pierre outraged at Peter Doocy for challenging her on political rhetoric after 2nd assassination attempt

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was outraged after Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy challenged her about her rhetoric after the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

'That is also incredibly dangerous.'

Doocy pointed to Jean-Pierre's comments describing Trump as a "threat" at Tuesday's media briefing.

“It’s been only two days since somebody allegedly tried to kill Donald Trump again, and you’re here at the podium in the White House briefing room calling him a ‘threat.’ How many more assassination attempts on Donald Trump until the president and the vice president and you pick a different word to describe Trump other than ‘threat’?” Doocy asked.

Jean-Pierre appeared frustrated and angry during her response.

"Peter, if anything from this administration, I actually completely disagree with the premise of your question. The question that you’re asking, it is also incredibly dangerous in the way that you’re asking it," she responded.

"Because the American people are watching and to say that, to say that from an administration that has consistently condemned political violence, from an administration where the president called the former president and was thankful, grateful that he was OK, from an administration who has called out Jan. 6, called out the attack on Paul Pelosi, called out and said we need to lower the temperature after the Butler incident, and now for you to make that kind of comment in your question, because your question involved a comment and a statement," Jean-Pierre continued.

"And that is also incredibly dangerous," she added. "When we have been very clear about condemning political violence from here."

She went on to recount the events and rhetoric that led to the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including the rhetoric of then-President Donald Trump.

Doocy pressed back by asking whether someone might take her comments literally, and Jean-Pierre responded by repeating "Jan. 6" over and over.

A second attempt on Trump's life was thwarted by the arrest of an allegedly armed man hiding in the bushes outside Trump International Golf Club on Sunday. The suspect was identified as Ryan Routh, and a significant digital footprint links him to left-wing causes.

The entire exchange between Jean-Pierre and Doocy can be watched on YouTube.

