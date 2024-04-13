Seth Dillon mockingly responds after Kari Lake campaign says Babylon Bee post 'isn't even valid satire'

Kari Lake's campaign blasted the Babylon Bee over a piece mocking Lake's abortion stance.



The satire site's headline that Lake's campaign objected to read, "Kari Lake Announces Plan To Lose Another Election But This Time While Supporting Baby Murder."

"This is reprehensible and it isn't even valid satire. Disgusting," the "Kari Lake War Room" account wrote in response to the Bee's tweet.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon fired back, mocking the complaint from Lake's campaign. "I would like to apologize to everyone affected by the invalid satire we published earlier. From now on we will check to make sure it's as valid as the abortion law in Arizona before posting," he quipped.

Lake, who is currently running in the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Arizona, has said that she would oppose a federal abortion ban.

She has also expressed opposition to an Arizona Supreme Court ruling on a law that prohibits performing abortion unless the mother's life is in peril.

The law states that, "A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years."

While the ruling to allow enforcement of the law marked a clear win for the pro-life cause, Lake opposed the decision and called for the state's legislature and Democratic governor "to come up with an immediate common sense solution that Arizonans can support."

The ruling stated, "Although we lift the stay on enforcement of § 13-3603, we do so with two caveats. First, § 13-3603 may be enforced prospectively only. Second, we stay enforcement of § 13-3603 for fourteen calendar days from the filing date of this Opinion to permit the parties, on remand, to determine whether to pursue remaining issues raised in the trial court and, if so, to request further stay relief at the trial court's discretion."

