Loud-mouthed former Democrat mayor tries to resurrect political career in a new state — and a new party

One of the most scandal-ridden former mayors in America is attempting to resurrect her political career, moving to a new state and a new party.

On March 11, Tiffany Henyard — the former Democratic mayor of Dolton, Illinois, and former supervisor of nearby Thornton Township — announced in a Facebook video that she had moved to Fulton County, Georgia.

'You can't expect change without making a change.'

"Y'all ain't ready," she says confidently in the video, claiming her political opponents and members of the media are "obsessed" with her and that "corruption" was rampant in Dolton and Thornton Township.

In the video, she also teases a "big announcement" that she would be making a couple of days later.

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To the surprise of very few, news soon broke that Henyard is running for political office yet again. This time, she is running to be a Fulton County commissioner — as a Republican, according to the Georgia secretary of state website.

The records indicate Henyard qualified to run on March 5. They also list her occupation as "business owner."

Four other candidates qualified to run for the District 5 commissioner's seat that same week, all as Democrats. The seat is currently held by Democrat Marvin Arrington Jr., who is running to be chair of the Board of Commissioners.

The 2026 Georgia primary election is scheduled for May 19.

Henyard claims in the video that change is needed in Fulton County. "The residents are tired," she says. "They're looking for a new leader. They're looking for new leadership."

Henyard also said she has a responsibility "to reach across the aisle, let alone walk across the aisle."

"You can't expect change without making a change," she notes in the video.

The Fulton County Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Henyard, whose official X handle is @tif4president, leaves a trail of scandals in her wake. Her tenure as Dolton mayor was plagued with slashed budgets, accusations of lavish spending and other misconduct, an FBI investigation, and even an all-out brawl at a public meeting.

She subsequently lost the Democratic mayoral primary in February 2025, receiving just 536 votes out of the 4,446 ballots cast.

Many of her constituents celebrated her loss:

"The Wicked Witch of the West is dead! It’s over," said one.

"I praise God. That’s all I have to say. Ding, dong, the witch is gone!" said another.

"If I can do a backwards hand flip right now — and I’m 67 years old next month — I would definitely do it," added yet another resident.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Henyard to pay a former landlord $10,000 in connection with a rental dispute in Illinois after she failed to appear in court. Her attorney indicated to WGN that she missed the hearing because she was out of state and that she denies wrongdoing.

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