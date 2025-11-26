European climate change activists forced to pay more than $1 million over protest damages

In 2023, a group of German climate change activists protested for their cause by gluing themselves to objects at the Hamburg and Dusseldorf airports and spray-painting pieces of art.

This week, a court found that the group was liable for €403,000 in damages to the Lufthansa Group, a landmark decision that could have far-reaching consequences for other protests.

'The Last Generation isn't protecting the climate; they're engaged in criminal activity.'

The figure equates to over $467K in U.S. dollars. The group also has to pay €700,000 in related costs, meaning the total figure is over $1.28 million.

The protesters of the Last Generation group infiltrated the airport on July 13 and caused 57 flights to be canceled. Lufthansa sued for repayment of costs from payments to airline customers as well as additional kerosene consumption.

If the defendants fail to pay the damages, they will each face two years in prison.

Industry experts believe the order will influence other ongoing lawsuits against climate change protesters.

In 2022, Last Generation activists along with others orchestrated disruptive protests at facilities in the U.K., Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands. German law enforcement authorities threatened to place Last Generation members in "protective custody" to prevent the disruptions.

The groups at the time were demanding higher taxes on people who fly more frequently as well as a ban on private jets.

In 2023, the group made headlines when a frustrated German woman grabbed a protester blocking traffic by the hair and dragged her out of the way. She was dubbed the "brutal blonde" by some in the media who applauded her efforts after video of the incident went viral online.

"The Last Generation isn't protecting the climate; they're engaged in criminal activity," Transport Minister Volker Wissing said at the time.

