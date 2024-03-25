MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, funnels most of $640 million in donations to left-wing causes: transgender athletes, migrants

MacKenzie Scott – the ex-wife of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos – is dumping most of her massive $640 million in donations to left-wing causes. Major funds will be funneled to progressive initiatives such as enabling transgender athletes, legal aid for illegal immigrants, and climate change.

On Tuesday, Scott announced that she is donating $640 million to 361 nonprofits through her philanthropic organization known as Yield Giving. ABC News reported that 279 nonprofits received $2 million from Scott, and 82 organizations were gifted $1 million each.

According to the Yield Giving website, the organization has donated more than $17.3 billion to over 2,300 nonprofit teams since it was established in December 2022.



In the latest round of huge donations, Scott directed a combined $122 million for legal assistance to migrant-advocacy organizations, according to an analysis by the New York Post.

Scott provided funds to the Florida Immigrant Coalition – a progressive organization that works to "block anti-immigrant agenda in Florida," deliver "college in-state tuition for undocumented students and strong wage theft ordinances to protect workers."

The Florida Immigration Coalition previously proclaimed that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is "making a mockery of the suffering of these immigrants" and "he must be stopped."

Another illegal immigration advocacy organization that received a grant from the ex-wife of Bezos is the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition. The pro-migrant group announced receiving $2 million from Scott by stating, "For 20 years we have worked to build immigrant and refugee power, and this gift will catalyze our efforts to organize communities statewide, advance our vision of a multiracial democracy, and build a Tennessee where everyone belongs."

The Post noted that Scott gifted $117 million to 67 prisoner-advocacy groups and other organizations helping convicted criminals.

Scott sent $72 million to 43 orgs advocating for "gender identity," "sexual orientation," and other LGBTQ causes. Included is a nonprofit helping to enable biological boys who identify as transgender individuals to participate in female sports.

Scott, 53, also donated $18 million to 10 groups pushing a green energy agenda.



Scott and Bezos finalized their divorce in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

Scott walked away with roughly a 4% stake in Amazon worth $38.3 billion, according to People magazine.

Scott has a net worth of $36.3 billion, according to Forbes. She is the 42nd wealthiest person in the world and the third-richest woman in the United States.

