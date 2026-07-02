Mamdani torched for demanding New Yorkers swelter rather than crank up the AC: 'Retarded post'

The American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language puts "room temperature" somewhere between 68°F and 72°F. Under socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, New Yorkers are expected to adjust to a warmer norm.

New York is facing a heatwave with temperatures expected to hover around 100°F on Thursday and Friday. This heat wave, which the National Weather System indicates will impact multiple states and could bring temperatures as high as 115 degrees, threatens the stability of the power grid — which in New York was deprived of 1,040 megawatts of additional nuclear generating capacity in April 2021 when the Indian Point nuclear plant was shut down.

'Just say no.'

"The power grid is working overtime to keep us cool," Mamdani told New Yorkers on Wednesday. "Set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you're not using, and unplug what you can."

The leftist mayor noted further that the city has adopted the "78 degrees rule" in its buildings and will dim or turn off lights during peak electricity demand as well as power down "non-essential equipment."

"A stable grid means the AC stays on, and lives are saved," said Mamdani. "Let's ease demand — and get through the heat — together."

Critics blasted Mamdani's 78-degree rule as yet another foretaste of the socialistic nightmare he and his ilk have in store for America.

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CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

"This is what socialism looks like, folks," said Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. "The right answer isn't restrictions or mandates. It's drilling, fracking, coal, & nuclear. That's how we'll roll in Ohio."

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R) tweeted, "SoCIAlisM WoRKS thO," adding three woozy-face emojis.

"Turns out socialism actually isn't free," wrote Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R).

"This is a retarded post, Malaise. Defeatist. Bad form. Delete," wrote Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet. "Enjoy capitalism while you have it."

The Libertarian Party Mises Caucus quipped, "'The warmth of collectivism,' folks."

Vickie Paladino, a Republican member of the New York City Council, had a different message than Mamdani's for her fellow New Yorkers.

"Actually, live your life normally, use your AC in whatever manner keeps you comfortable, and if the grid collapses make them explain why we don’t have power generation capacity sufficient to our needs as a city, and make them fix it by building more capacity," wrote Paladino.

"Do not acquiesce or normalize any of this," continued the Republican. "Nothing socialists say can be taken in good faith. They want to take away AC permanently (as they have in Europe) and they will do it first by getting you used to the idea that your AC must be turned down for ‘the greater good,’ then by making it more expensive to purchase and operate through higher energy costs (also already happening), and finally by regulating it out of existence. Just say no."

Residents looking to beat the heat who are presently without air conditioning can consult New York's "Cool It!" map for directions to the various spray showers, outdoor pools, leafy areas, and drinking fountains available throughout the city.

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