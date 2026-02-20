'Disgusting': Trash like tampons and condoms on Brooklyn Bridge fence worsens under Mamdani

A bizarre Instagrammable selfie opportunity on the Brooklyn Bridge involves disgusting trash, including tampons and condoms, being tied to a fence.

Other garbage items affixed to the fence include panties, dirty tissues, Band-Aids, and hairbands, according to the New York Post. Some of the residents are opposed to the accumulation of disgusting trash that has gotten worse in recent weeks.

'Welcome to the "Big Cesspool" that used to be an Apple.'

"I walk over the bridge almost every day. And one day I was just like, ‘I’ve had enough!'” said Ellen Baum of Brooklyn Heights, who has been documenting her cleanup efforts on social media.

"It’s just f**king disgusting," said Baum, who disagrees "completely" with people calling the condom wall a piece of art.

"The interactions and conversations that take place on the bridge are the art. The bridge itself is the art," she added. "We don’t need to put literal trash on it."

The Department of Transportation could not tell the Post how many people were cited for littering on the bridge and also refused to say how often it's cleaned up by the city.

"The iconic Brooklyn Bridge has been called ‘America’s Eiffel Tower,’ and cluttering it with debris detracts from the enjoyment of everyone who uses the bridge and burdens the hardworking crews who maintain this historic landmark," said a DOT spokesperson to the Post.

A Blaze News request for comment from the mayor's office was not immediately answered.

The online reaction to the trash-bridge was not very supportive.

"When I was a kid it was locks on bridges and fences and sneakers on powerlines. WTF happened to the good times," responded one user on the X platform.

"It’s tragic to see a world-class landmark treated like a literal dumpster," said another detractor.

"NYC is disgusting. Used to have family in Queens, then he moved to NJ, then left entirely this past year. I've been there a half dozen times or so, no desire to ever go back. It's the dirtiest city I've ever seen, and everything is a hassle and overpriced," read another reply.

"The amount of DNA that’s there ... you can probably solve a few cold cases," joked another user.

"After my parents moved us to a home near the Jersey shore when I was 7, I would spend summers with my aunt who lived in Brooklyn Heights. We would walk her dog down to the Brooklyn bridge and I was awed by the beautiful bridge and its history. So sad!" recalled one commentator.

"What the f**k is wrong with you people?" replied one man simply.

