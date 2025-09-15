Man allegedly destroys Charlie Kirk memorial, swiftly gets what he deserves

In the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, hundreds, if not thousands, of people across the nation have publicly gathered to honor and memorialize the late conservative giant. However, these peaceful gatherings have sometimes been met with violent outbursts, including at the headquarters for Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded.

Fox News cameras were rolling at the growing memorial outside TPUSA's headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, when a man began trampling on mementos placed on the ground by mourners.

The alleged perpetrator was identified as 19-year-old Ryder Corral.

The memorial, which was made up of American flags, balloons, vases, flowers, and signs, stretched along a public walkway. Several onlookers and mourners were in the area.

After a vandal stomps through what appears to be several yards of the memorial, a man in a blue polo shirt is seen on video grabbing the vandal and throwing him to the ground.

Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

The suspect's T-shirt, which appears to have a bald eagle with the words "Land of the Free" across the top and "Home of the Brave" across the bottom, is remarkably similar to the shirt that the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk was wearing.

Police, who were already on the scene to assist with traffic control, swiftly grabbed the man, handcuffed him, and took him away.

Phoenix Police Department Public Information Sergeant Philip Krynsky told Fox News that Corral is now in custody at the Maricopa County Jail on one count of criminal damage and one count of disorderly conduct.

