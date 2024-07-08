Man says he shot burglar who broke through window of home in middle of night. Alleged burglar doesn't survive.

A man told police he shot a burglar who broke through a window of a Tampa, Florida, home in the middle of the night over the weekend, and the alleged burglar was found dead.

Tampa police said officers responded to the Palmetto Beach Community for a reported burglary around 4:19 a.m. Saturday, WTVT-TV reported.

The man who fired the shot stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police added to the station.

Police said when they arrived at the home in the 1300 block of South Bermuda Boulevard, a man at the home said he shot an intruder who broke in through a window, the station noted.

Investigators said officers found a male in his early 40s suffering from a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead, WTVT reported.



How are observers reacting?

Commenters underneath the station's Facebook post about the incident appeared decidedly behind the man who pulled the trigger:

"Standing your ground against somebody who wants to harm you and saving the taxpayers money — good job!!" one commenter wrote. "Essentially you saved other people's lives because he can’t do it again."

"Actions have consequences. I guess the intruder found that out for himself," another user said.

"I have a feeling that a lot of people are going to f*** around and find out in Florida," another commenter declared. "We keep more than pistols around here. All legal; all handled properly; all for our protection. One under the pillow, too."

"Let that be a lesson learned for others; you intrude, you leave in a body bag — period," another user warned.

"The homeowner had every right to," another commenter said. "Break into my house, and you will meet your maker lickity split."

"When are these criminals gonna realize that people go to bed with a gun under their pillow?" another user wondered.

