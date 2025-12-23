Massachusetts mayor accused of not being able to speak English after requesting a translator during city hearing

During a local hearing, a Massachusetts mayor requested the use of a translator. Now critics are asking if he can even speak English.

Brian A. DePena (D) is the mayor of Lawrence, Massachusetts, a city of nearly 90,000. Approximately 82% of the residents of Lawrence are Latino, according to a 2023 report by WGBH.

'I practice my English because it's very important in America.'

Mayor DePena appeared in court earlier this month for a Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission proceeding, where former Lawrence Police Chief William Castro was facing city officials following the revocation of his credentials. Castro was accused of conducting an improper police chase and falsifying a police report.

According to reports, DePena testified on Castro's behalf and requested a translator for the hearing.

In video of the hearing that has gone viral, a judge is heard considering the request for a translator for the mayor.

DePena has since been accused of not being able to speak English at all. The WGBH report from 2023 also noted that DePena does not speak English on a day-to-day basis.

"I practice my English because it's very important in America,” DePena said, according to WGBH. "For many years, another administration speaks perfect English and [didn't provide] opportunity for better education, for businessmen, for kids, safety [in the] community."

DePena later added, "It's not easy, because every day [I] to need to make a decision about another person, the future of another person. ... If you supported another candidate, no matter. Everyone is equal in my office."

Since taking office in 2021, DePena has appeared in many videos speaking only in Spanish, including in official city materials.

In March 2023, an official city of Lawrence YouTube video showed DePena speaking only in Spanish for an "important message" about public schools. The video is labeled as bilingual, but this appeared to refer to the English subtitles.

That October, DePena appeared in a Spanish-only interview for local health care company Vitra Health.

Additionally a Facebook video post from August 2025 from the mayor's official account is also entirely in Spanish.

The accusations come in spite of the Trump administration issuing an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States on March 1, 2025.

Blaze News contacted the mayor's office and the mayor directly about whether he is fluent in English but received no response.

