Mayo Clinic study sounds the alarm that puberty blockers may inflict irreversible harm on boys, possible cancer link

A groundbreaking study from the renowned Mayo Clinic has revealed that puberty blockers may have irreversible harm on boys – the exact opposite message that transgender activists perpetuate. The study casts doubt on the safety of so-called "gender-affirming care," and presents a possible link to cancer with puberty blockers.

The preprint study found that the use of puberty blockers on male children can result in mild to severe testicular atrophy.

The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, utilized samples from the Mayo Clinic’s Pediatric Testicular Biobank for Fertility Preservation.

The scientific study examined testicular specimens from 87 biological males under the age of 18 who were undergoing fertility preservation surgery. Of the group, there were 16 who were gender dysphoric boys ranging in age from 10 to 16. Of these 16 patients, nine took puberty blockers between 3 and 52 months.

Two of the nine transgender patients who were taking puberty blockers exhibited unusual testicular features upon examination – one exhibited abnormalities in both testicles, including incomplete development of the tunica albuginea that protects the testes.

A 12-year-old boy who was on puberty blockers for 14 months showed 59% testicular atrophy along with microlithiasis – small clusters of calcium linked to testicular cancer.

A 14-year-old boy who took puberty blockers for more than 4 years had over 90% of the cells responsible for sperm production stunted at an early age, according to researchers.

The study questions whether puberty blockers are truly reversible as LGBTQ activists claim. Researchers present possible evidence that gender-affirming care with puberty blockers could alter gene expression patterns and potentially affect male fertility permanently.

This study presents a conversation about the need for more research into the potential dangers of puberty blockers on young males.

Author J.K. Rowling – a prominent critic of the transgender agenda – promoted the findings of the study on her X social media page.

"'Steward bells began ringing, but it was hard to learn anything... the Titanic’s passengers began exploring for an answer...' Walter Lord, A Night to Remember," Rowling wrote.

