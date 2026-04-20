Meet the newest potential 'Squad' member AIPAC accidentally got elected

Another progressive, anti-Israel Democrat is set to be sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives after the pro-Israel lobbying firm AIPAC accidentally boosted her campaign.

Democrat Analilia Mejia won the New Jersey special election last week to replace former Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who was elected governor in November 2025. Mejia is expected to be sworn in Monday afternoon, allowing Democrats to regain one seat after being down a vote following Sherrill's resignation last fall.

This miscalculation was unprecedented for the lobbying group.

In the lead-up to the race, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee dumped millions of dollars into the Democratic primary against former Rep. Tom Malinowski for criticizing the Israeli government. The campaign attempted to liken Malinowski's track record to President Donald Trump's immigration policy, successfully ousting the congressional hopeful.



But in eliminating Malinowski's candidacy, AIPAC inadvertently boosted Mejia, whose criticisms of the Jewish state go much further.

RELATED: Did AIPAC accidentally elect the next Squad member?

Adam Gray/Bloomberg/Getty Images

AIPAC likely calculated that its ad campaign would boost Democratic Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, a staunchly pro-Israel candidate in the overcrowded primary. Instead, the group elevated Mejia, who echoed the criticisms of Congress' most progressive members and accused the state of Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

"Congress must end the blank check for Trump and Netanyahu," Mejia said in a post on X on April 10. "The United States must include Lebanon in a real ceasefire and stop giving Israel a blank check to escalate. From Cuba to Venezuela to Lebanon, we must end wars of choice. This war must end now."

This miscalculation was unprecedented for the lobbying group. AIPAC has enjoyed a string of successful primaries, booting candidates who did not sufficiently support Israel or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This includes several former "Squad" members like Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, who both lost their primaries to AIPAC-funded candidates.

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