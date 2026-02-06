Did AIPAC accidentally elect the next Squad member?

The most powerful pro-Israel lobby may have accidentally boosted a progressive rising star who has accused the Jewish state of committing genocide in Gaza.

The New Jersey Democrat primary is in dead heat between former Rep. Tom Malinowski and Analilia Mejia, who has secured the backing of prominent Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In the race to replace Mikie Sherrill, who was just elected to serve as New Jersey's governor, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee is once again putting its thumb on the scale.

'AIPAC has historically enjoyed a winning streak of ousting anti-Zionist Democrats.'

Malinowski criticized aid to Israel, prompting a multimillion-dollar ad campaign against the Democrat funded by AIPAC.

The campaign hammered Malinowski for his track record on immigration, attempting to frame the Democrat as a pro-Immigration and Customs Enforcement candidate who approved President Donald Trump's deportation funding in 2019.

AIPAC likely projected the ad targeting Malinowski would boost pro-Israel Democratic Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way in the overcrowded primary, but polls show they may have massively underestimated Mejia.

AIPAC has historically enjoyed a winning streak of ousting anti-Zionist Democrats, including Squad members like former Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri.

This time around, the race remains too close to call, with the latest poll results putting Mejia at a razor-thin advantage of less than 1%.

New Jersey's 11th congressional districts used to be staunchly Republican but flipped to a deep-blue district in 2018, when Sherill defeated GOP candidate Jay Webber. Given the district's newly Democratic affiliation, a primary victory for Mejia would likely guarantee her a seat in the House of Representatives.

