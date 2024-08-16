Sen. Bob Menendez abandons defiant re-election campaign after conviction on bribery and corruption charges

A once defiant Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey abandoned his re-election campaign weeks after being convicted on bribery and corruption charges.

Menendez, a once powerful figure in the Democratic Party, had said he would run as an independent to try to continue on in the U.S. Senate.

'Menendez is really a senator for Egypt, not New Jersey.'

On Friday, those dreams died.

"By means of this email please be advised that as an Independent candidate for the U.S. Senate in this November's election I am advising you that I wish to have my name withdrawn from the ballot," read a message from the senator to the New Jersey Division of Elections.

The news came hours after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announced the replacement for Menendez in the Senate until a winner in the election can be determined in November.

“George [Helmy] is the model of integrity we need to help restore public trust in our state’s leadership," wrote Murphy.

Prosecutors said that Menendez and his wife received lavish gifts, including expensive watches and a luxury car in exchange for political influence. Officials raided his home and found bars of gold and nearly half a million dollars in cash.

Menendez said in March that he would run as an independent after his Democratic colleagues began demanding he resign from the Senate. Among the Democrats most outspoken against Menendez was Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman.

"He needs to go," said Fetterman. "Menendez is really a senator for Egypt, not New Jersey."

In July, Menendez resigned and implied that he did so in order to help his chances of appealing the conviction. Some of the charges against Menendez carry a sentence of up to 20 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 29.

Once Helmy is appointed, he will become the only Arab-American senator in the current session of Congress.

