Mexico has been dumping raw sewage into California for decades — Steve Hilton vows to stop it

California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton (R) has pledged to tackle the cross-border toxic waste issue in San Diego County’s Tijuana River Valley if elected.

On Monday, Hilton posted a video from his recent visit to the Tijuana River, explaining that Mexico is still dumping raw sewage into it. He slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for failing to address the ongoing health and safety crisis.

'If this isn’t an emergency, I don’t know what is.'

If elected California’s next governor, Hilton pledged that he would immediately declare a state of emergency and demand solutions.

“Today, we’re going to show you what’s going on with this unbelievable, disgusting scandal that’s been going on for 35 years here in San Diego, right at the border, the Tijuana River,” Hilton stated in the video.

“The water that’s flowing there,” Hilton said, pointing toward the river, “that is raw sewage, human sewage from Mexico coming into our country, our state. And then it’s flowing out into the ocean.”

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GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images

Hilton noted that the Navy SEAL training center in Coronado is roughly 13 miles up the coast.

“Our Navy SEALs are swimming in raw sewage from Mexico,” he stated.

Hilton explained that the white foam in the river was from “forever chemicals” and “toxic waste” from Mexican industrial plants.

“It is just an absolute disgrace,” he added.

“If this isn’t an emergency, I don’t know what is. ... I will, on day one, declare a state of emergency for this outrageous situation.”

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Steve Hilton. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In 2024, researchers at San Diego State University and the University of California, San Diego reported finding dangerously high levels of toxic gas in the Tijuana River Valley linked to raw sewage flowing from Mexico into the U.S. The findings sparked public health concerns and prompted a group of local Democratic lawmakers to urge Newsom to declare a state of emergency. Newsom has framed the crisis as “a decades-long federal failure.”

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