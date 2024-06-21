Michael Phelps responds to Australian trash talk ahead of the Olympics and shows why he's the greatest of all time

Michael Phelps responded to trash talk on the part of an Australian swimmer who said that she was happy when she didn't have to hear "The Star-Spangled Banner" after beating Americans at the world championships.

Four-time Olympian for Australia Cate Campbell was giving an interview in 2023 regarding the country's medal totals in comparison to the United States. Australians won the 2023 World Aquatic Championship in Japan with 13 gold medals, but NBC made the point that the American team had more medals overall.

Campbell, speaking to Australia's "Today" show, expressed how much relief it gave her team to out-swim the United States.

'If somebody said that to me, I would lose it. I would literally make them eat every word they just said about me.'

"It is just so much sweeter beating America. The first night of the competition, we did not have to hear 'Star-Spangled Banner' ring out through the stadium. I cannot tell you how happy that made me," she explained.



"If I hear that song again, it will be too soon. Bring on Paris. That's all I have to say. To the U.S., stop being sore losers," she said in reference to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Campbell added that the U.S. team has an "infernal" cowbell and noted how annoying she found it when the team chanted "U-S-A, U-S-A!"

"I've never wanted to punch someone more," she said.

Ahead of the summer games, Phelps was shown the video by the folks at the NBC Olympics channel.

"I'm just gonna ask you to see this. How you might have used it if this was said back when you were swimming," an NBC team member said, while handing a tablet to Phelps.



Phelps watched the video showing the anti-American sentiments and was barely able to contain himself.

"I appreciate your comments, Cate," Phelps said as he looked right at the camera. "If somebody said that to me, I would lose it. I would literally make them eat every word they just said about me. 'Cause people have done it. Chad le Clos? Ian Thorpe? You guys have all talked s*** about me, and I had the last laugh," he said in reference to other swimmers.

Phelps, who clearly still has a competitive fire burning in him as he prepares to cover the Olympics from the broadcast booth, gave advice to the U.S. swimmers.

"So, for the Americans, if you see what I just saw, that's the first time I saw it. I would watch that thing every single day to give me that little extra," Phelps said. "The good news is the Olympics will be here shortly, and we'll be able to see what the results are," he added.

Phelps last swam in the 2016 Olympics.

Australia's Campbell attempted to qualify for the 2024 games but failed to pass through the trials, missing out on the Australian final by just 0.01 seconds.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!