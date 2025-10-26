Michael Rapaport torches 'Zohran the moron,' urges New Yorkers to send Mamdani 'back to the unemployment line'

Liberal actor and podcaster Michael Rapaport has come a long way since calling President Donald Trump the "worst possible motherf**ker we could have in power," referring to Melania Trump as a "dumb animal," and wishing ill on Barron Trump in March 2020.

Rapaport, among the Jewish liberals who ditched the Democratic Party over its capture by anti-Semitic radicals and its ruinous approach to immigration, supported Trump in last year's presidential election. Now, he's throwing his support behind former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in hopes of sparing New York City from having socialist New York Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D) become its mayor.

"I'm a lifelong New Yorker born and raised in Manhattan. This is the most importance race for mayor in my lifetime. Zohran Mamdani is not fit for office," Rapaport said in a recent video.

'You're a wolf in sheep's clothing.'

"His warped mind and hate-filled heart are rotten to the core," continued the actor. "'Freeze rent?' Come on. Freezed rent will lead to less buildings, fewer apartments, and higher rents. 'Defund the police' will lead to more crime. 'Raise the taxes' will lead to less money in your pockets. He's a moron. Zohran the moron."

Mamdani has indicated that if elected, he will "immediately freeze the rent for all stabilized tenants," raise the corporate tax rate from 7.25% to 11.5%, and slap New Yorkers earning more than $1 million annually with an additional 2% tax.

Mamdani suggested in a June 28, 2020, tweet that the New York Police Department "is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety" and stressed that it was necessary to "defund the police." While the socialist has vowed to frustrate the enforcement of federal immigration law in the New York City, Mamdani now claims that he doesn't want to defund the police.

On Saturday, Rapaport — who is actively campaigning against Mamdani and soliciting donations for a political action committee to "promote anti-Mamdani speech" — noted in another video that early voting had begun and urged New Yorkers to take action, stating, "We're going to send this dead-eye, fake-smiling, black-hearted 34-year-old back to the unemployment line."

The latest Victory Insights poll indicated that Mamdani is the clear front-runner in the race, leading Cuomo by over 18 percentage points, 46.7%-28.6%.

The poll indicated further that "a whopping 26% of voters are considering moving out of the city if Mamdani is elected."

"There was a time when I exclusively, blindly voted for Democrats," said Rapaport. "I do not recognize who they have become, and anyone with eyes, ears, and a shred, an ounce, of moral decency cannot disagree with what I am saying."

The actor suggested further that the Democratic Party "needs to take a long f**king look in the mirror as to who they want to lead in this country, because it is heading down the wrong path."

Rapaport mocked Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), both of whom have endorsed Mamdani, then hammered the socialist mayoral candidate over his repeated refusal to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada."

After alluding to Mamdani's recent meeting with Siraj Wahhaj — a jihad-supporting imam whom federal prosecutors characterized as being an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing — Rapaport noted that Mamdani was living in New York City at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, stressing, "Don't you remember what that did to the city? Don't you remember the devastation, how families were ripped apart? 9/11 — 9/11 was globalizing the intifada."

"You're a wolf in sheep's clothing," added Rapaport.

The actor indicated that for donations of $25 or more to his anti-Mamdani PAC, supporters secure the chance to win a flight to New York to meet Rapaport and to hang out with him before one of his comedy shows.