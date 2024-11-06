Michigan finally called for Trump

Michigan's pivotal electoral votes fall into the Republican column on Wednesday, the day after the polls closed at 9 p.m. ET.

The crucial battleground state controls 15 electoral votes and cemented the Electoral College victory for former President Donald Trump after he won several other battleground states.

Michigan's official election results were among those contested by Republicans in 2020 after President Joe Biden was declared the winner. Biden flipped the state to the Democratic column with a margin of about 154,000 votes, or 2.8% of the total votes.

The large population of Muslims in Michigan acted as a spoiler for Democratic hopes after many jumped on board the "Uncommitted" campaign to try to force the Biden-Harris administration to oppose Israel's operation against Hamas terrorists.

Trump took advantage of the situation by making a last-minute campaign visit to a popular restaurant owned by a Muslim in the city of Dearborn.

"To the Dems: Your unwillingness to stop funding and enabling a genocide created the space for Trump to infiltrate our communities. Remember that," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, a Muslim.

Michigan was also the state where officials admitted there were problems with Dominion voting machines for disabled voters.

“Yeah, this is a nationwide issue with Dominion voter access terminals in, in the counties that use them in the voter access terminals,” explained Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Of course, not all the machines, just the ones that are accessible have an issue. With the straight-party voting and a programming issue, that’s again affected the machines nationwide.”