Trump suggests Republican convention before midterm elections

President Donald Trump issued a novel suggestion for the pivotal midterm elections at the same time that Democrats are considering a similar option.

The president said that his policy successes have been so great that they merit a national convention to celebrate before voters return to the ballot box in November 2026.

'It has never been done before.'

"The Republican Party is doing really well. Millions of people have joined us in our quest to MAKE AMERICA, GREAT AGAIN," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We won every aspect of the Presidential Election and, based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS,” he added.

He cited a recent campaign finance report that showed the Republican National Committee defeating the Democratic National Committee by a massive margin in donations. The RNC ended up with nearly $81 million in cash in June, while the DNC had only $15.2 million.

"The results are incredible, a record pace!!! In that light, I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms," he added. "It has never been done before."

The statement might have been in response to a report Wednesday from Axios confirming that Democrats are considering a return to a midterm convention, a practice which the DNC ended in the mid-1980s.

"To showcase our tremendous candidates running up and down the ballot and harness the amazing grassroots energy we're already seeing, several options are on the table for next year, including hosting a large-scale gathering before the midterms," a spokesperson for the DNC said.

RELATED: Trump unleashes at CPAC 2025: Vows to ‘drain the swamp’ and ignites boisterous cheers

The pivotal midterms will determine which party controls Congress and whether the president's agenda will be supported or opposed by the vote of the legislature.

State lawmakers in Republican-controlled Texas are looking to redistrict the state map in order to tip the scales in the midterm elections, and lawmakers in Democrat-controlled states like California and New York are threatening to do the same to counteract those efforts.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!